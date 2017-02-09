Wyoming discusses brand inspection, checkoff bills | TSLN.com

The Wyoming joint approprations committee filed SF 147, a bill seeking to increase the potential amount livestock owners can be charged for brand inspection.

The current law allows for the Wyoming Livestock Board to increase the brand inspection fees up to 20 percent per year, as they deem necessary based on the budget. SF 147 would change 20 percent to 25 percent.

The brand inspection fee is Wyoming is currently $1.50.

Wyoming HB 200 would eliminate the law (11-37-108) that makes failure to pay the beef checkoff assessment a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $750 fine. If HB 200 is enacted, the law will be repealed, and livestock owners will not face a penalty for failure to pay the checkoff.

