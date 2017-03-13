Wyoming Extension offers alternative energy workshop in Basin | TSLN.com

An alternative energy workshop for agricultural producers and home and small acreages is Monday, March 20, in Basin offered by the University of Wyoming Extension.

The free sessions are at the fairgrounds. The ag producer focus is 1:30-4:30 p.m., and home and small acreages are highlighted 5:30-7:30 p.m., said Mae Smith, UW Extension educator.

Attendees will learn about energy audits, efficiency and alternative energy options, she said.

The afternoon session will include microhydropower, solar water heaters, solar panels and wind turbines.

The evening subjects include solar, geothermal, wind and a brief overview of other options.

"Come check out the UW energy demonstration trailer featuring solar and wind power," Smith added.

For more information, call 307-765-2868 or email Smith at maep@uwyo.edu.

–UW Extension