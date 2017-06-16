WyFB awards nine college scholarships | TSLN.com

Laramie–The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB) awarded nine college scholarships valued at $5,500 to young Farm Bureau members.

"Education of any type is important to our members and funding is not always easy. Our scholarship offerings help bridge that gap and our organization is proud to be able to provide support," said WyFB President Todd Fornstrom.

The Livingston-King scholarship is valued at $1,500. The scholarship is given in honor of former state presidents of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Herbert D. Livingston and H.J. King as well as Buddy and Norma Livingston, the parents of past WyFB President Perry Livingston. The scholarship was awarded to Amanda Christensen, of Albany County. Amanda is the daughter of Todd and Collette Christensen. She will study Chemical Engineering at the University of Wyoming.

The five Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation scholarships are $500 each. The recipients are: Jessie Pennoyer, of Thermopolis, the daughter of Arnold and Donna Pennoyer; Katie Rathbun, of Sundance, the daughter of Tony and Tamie Rathbun; Darbi Buckmiller, of Moorcroft, the daughter of Dustin and Melissa Buckmiller; Monte Wade, of Lusk, the son of Pat and JoAnn Wade; and Rachel Forrester, of Big Piney, the daughter of John and Brenda Forrester.

The three continuing education scholarships are also $500 each. The recipients are: Dawson Hoover, of Pinedale, the son of Kirk and Patricia Hoover; Taylen Fornstrom, of Pine Bluffs, the daughter of Todd and Laura Fornstrom; and Ashley Hyche, of Wheatland, the daughter of Ryker and Carrie Hyche.

Scholarship applications are due March 1 each year and are available at local county Farm Bureau offices or at http://www.wyfb.org

"Congratulations to each of the recipients," Fornstrom concluded. "We wish them the best in their continued education endeavors."

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state's largest general agriculture organization. The primary goals of the organization are to protect private property rights and help members achieve an equitable return on their investment. Visit http://www.wyfb.org.

–Wyoming Farm Bureau