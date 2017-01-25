Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Legislative Meeting Feb. 2-3 in Cheyenne | TSLN.com

Legislative and agriculture issues will be presented at the 2017 Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Legislative Meeting. The meeting will be Feb. 2-3 at the Little America Hotel in Cheyenne. Held annually to coincide with the legislative session, the meeting provides Farm Bureau members the opportunity to meet with their legislators one-on-one and receive updates on current issues.

The meeting begins Thursday, Feb. 2 with registration at 11 a.m. and a noon luncheon. If their schedules permit, House Agriculture Committee Chair Representative Robert McKim and Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Senator Larry Hicks will address the members during the noon luncheon.

At 1:30 p.m. David Willms with Governor Mead’s Office will discuss delisting the grizzly bear from the Endangered Species listing and the Western Governors Association’s efforts to update the ESA. Thursday’s afternoon activities also include legislative briefings from WyFB lobbyists and membership awards.

Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. provides the one-on-one visits with legislators during a joint “Legislative Reception” supported by the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation and the Wyoming Rural Electric Association.

A Governor’s proclamation signing ceremony will begin the day Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 a.m. Governor Mead will be signing a proclamation for “Wyoming Agricultural Literacy Week” which is held in March. The proclamation signing is a project of the WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Committee’s Ag Books for Kids program.

Friday morning’s speaker’s forum will begin at 8:30 a.m. with Representative Hans Hunt discussing his work on President Trump’s agricultural transition team. At 9:30 a.m., Jeff Edwards with the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture and Natural Resources will talk about changes to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Worker Protection Standards. The FDA’s Veterinary Feed Directive will be the final topic presented at 10:45 a.m. by Wyoming State Veterinarian Dr. Jim Logan.

View agenda at wyfb.org. For more information, contact Julie Johnson-Doyle at juliejohnson@wyfb.org or 307-721-7723.

–Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation