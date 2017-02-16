Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation offers nine scholarships | TSLN.com

Farm Bureau members and their family are encouraged to apply for one of nine college scholarships offered by the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation. The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation scholarship deadline is March 1, 2017. One scholarship is valued at $1,500 and eight scholarships are valued at $500 each.

Scholarships are available for high school graduates and for those students who are continuing their college education. Applications are available at http://www.wyfb.org; click on the education tab or the calendar tab. Applications are also available at county Farm Bureau offices. For questions, contact McKenzi Digby at 800.442.8325 or mdigby@wyfb.org.

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization. The primary goals of the organization are to protect private property rights and help members achieve an equitable return on their investment. On the web, http://www.wyfb.org.

–Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation