Wyoming Farm Bureau members donated the equivalent of 10,021 meals to help Wyoming families in need

LARAMIE, Nov. 28, 2017–Wyoming families facing hunger received a boost mid-November with the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer & Rancher (YF&R) Committee "Harvest for All" project. The annual fund drive to benefit the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies raised the equivalent of 10,021 meals for Wyoming families.

During the state annual meeting Nov. 16-18 in Cheyenne, County Farm Bureaus and farmers and ranchers from across the state donated money to help the food bank in their work with hunger-relief programs across the state of Wyoming. A raffle for a Frye Bag and a Dewalt Impact Wrench also helped raised funds for the Harvest for All project.

The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies was the recipient of $2,315.20 in monetary donations which is equivalent to 9,261 meals. A local food mission was the recipient of 300 pounds of Wyoming grown beans from Kelley Bean which is equivalent to 360 meals. The final 400 meal equivalents went to Feeding America.

Carbon County Rancher Chalsey Kortes chairs the sub-committee that oversees the "Harvest for All" project. "Once again, the members of WyFB stepped up to the plate and supported the Harvest for All project in a huge way," Kortes said. "As we head into the holiday season, we can be excited that Farm Bureau had a hand in putting dinner on some Wyomingites tables. It is truly wonderful to be able to help others!"

The WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Committee is in its 15th year of joining with the American Farm Bureau Federation YF&R Committee in what is called a "Harvest for All." Throughout the program's fifteen year span, the WyFB YF&R Committee has partnered with Farm Bureau members to raise 6,044 pounds of food, $20,856 and 74 man hours of volunteer time to help those facing hunger in Wyoming.

–Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation