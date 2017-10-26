Wyoming hosts 2017 Range Beef Cow Symposium Nov. 28-30

Dates for one of the premiere production beef cattle symposiums in the country have been set.

This year's XXV Range Beef Cow Symposium (RBCS) is Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 28-30, at the Little America Resort and Convention Center in Cheyenne, said Steve Paisley, University of Wyoming Extension beef cattle specialist.

More than 25 speakers will address beef production topics such as nutrition, marketing, health, reproduction, consumer demand and current industry issues.

"The Range Beef Cow Symposium is a great opportunity to listen to nationally recognized speakers on a wide variety of topics," said Paisley, who is also an associate professor in the Department of Animal Science in UW's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Started in 1969 at Chadron, Neb., and held every other year, the RBCS is organized by the animal science departments of Colorado State University, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, South Dakota State University and UW. The event rotates between Colorado, western Nebraska, western South Dakota and Wyoming.

The event focuses on beef production issues in the western states.

"The symposium has continued to grow in popularity and is now recognized as one of the premiere production beef cattle symposiums in the country," said Paisley.

The RBCS regularly attracts attendees from across the region and more than 80 agribusiness booth vendors for the three-day event.

Paisley said nightly "Bull Pen Sessions" are one of the most popular aspects of the RBCS. The invited speakers are brought back as panelists and are available for informal question-and-answer sessions.

The symposium begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday and concludes Thursday with a half-day cattle-handling workshop. Additional information such as agenda, registration and lodging is available at Rangebeefcow.com.

For more information, contact Paisley at 307-837-2000 at the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center near Lingle or spaisley@uwyo.edu.

–Range Beef Cow Symposium