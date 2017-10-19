Wyo. Livestock Board announces meeting

The Wyoming Livestock Board [WLSB] has scheduled a public board meeting for Tuesday, November 7, 2017, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Ramkota Hotel, 800 N. Poplar St., Casper, WY in the Tetons room. Topics include: reports from the director, brand commissioner, state veterinarian, budget update Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Interim Committee update, vet loan repayment, Brucellosis review, Brand program Stabilization Working group discussion, brand zones, and other administrative board business and matters. An executive session will be at the end of the meeting to discuss legal and personnel issues if needed.

–Wyoming Livestock Board