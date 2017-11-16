Wyoming Stock Growers, conservation districts joint convention happens every 5 years – Join them Nov. 27-30, 2017

CASPER – Held in conjunction every 5 years, the Wyoming Natural Resource Rendezvous will welcome approximately 500 ranchers and other natural resource users from across the state for four days of educational sessions, producer focused workshops, live and silent auction and a fun game show themed night themed, "Challenge of the Minds"!

"Challenge of the Minds," hosted by Dr. Kelly Crane, Associate Director for the University of Wyoming Extension will lead the four teams as they fight their way to victory! Contestants will be quizzed on their knowledge of ag, conservation, policy and political issues and topics. Each team will be auctioned off in the Game Show Calcutta on

November 28 during the Live Auction starting at 6:30 p.m.! Proceeds will be split 50/50 between the buyers of the winning teams and the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation and Wyoming Stock Growers Association. The payout will be a 60/40 split between 1st and 2nd place team buyers. Buy individually or buddy up with some partners and get ready for some fun! Game Show will be held November 29 at 6 p.m. during the banquet. Make sure to join us for fun trivia, energetic teams, and a great payout!

The Wyoming Natural Resources Rendezvous is a joint convention of the Wyoming Stock Growers (WSGA) and Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts (WACD) held November 27-30, 2017 in Casper at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. Detailed schedule, registration, vendor, and sponsorship information is located online under the Member Center event's tab by visiting http://www.wysga.org or call 307.638.3942 to request additional information.

Join us in Casper on November 27-30 for the Wyoming Natural Resource Rendezvous!

–Wyoming Stock Growers Association