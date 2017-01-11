Wyoming-Utah Ag Days include livestock, resource management sessions | TSLN.com

Two days of workshops ranging from livestock and land resource management to worker protection standards are Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26, in Evanston.

University of Wyoming Extension and Utah State University Extension are collaborating for Wyoming/Utah Ag Days at the historic Evanston Roundhouse, said Bridger Feuz, UW Extension educator based in Uinta County.

“It’s a great program for producers in western Wyoming and northern Utah,” he said.

Wednesday sessions include Wyoming ranch tools, managing beef cows, improved irrigated pastures, soil health, grazing as a fuel reduction tool, sagebrush treatments for livestock and sage-grouse and a cattle market outlook by Feuz during lunch. Feuz specializes in livestock marketing.

Thursday’s additional sessions include worker protection standards, ranch horse care, evaluating farm/ranch financial health, biosecurity at horse shows, veterinary feed directive and a lunchtime sheep market outlook by Feuz.

The event, including lunch, is free. For more information or to RSVP for lunch, call the Uinta County extension office at 307-783-0570.

–UW Extension