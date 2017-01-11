Wyoming-Utah Ag Days include livestock, resource management sessions | TSLN.com

Wyoming-Utah Ag Days include livestock, resource management sessions
January 11, 2017
Two days of workshops ranging from livestock and land resource management to worker protection standards are Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26, in Evanston.
University of Wyoming Extension and Utah State University Extension are collaborating for Wyoming/Utah Ag Days at the historic Evanston Roundhouse, said Bridger Feuz, UW Extension educator based in Uinta County.
“It’s a great program for producers in western Wyoming and northern Utah,” he said.
Wednesday sessions include Wyoming ranch tools, managing beef cows, improved irrigated pastures, soil health, grazing as a fuel reduction tool, sagebrush treatments for livestock and sage-grouse and a cattle market outlook by Feuz during lunch. Feuz specializes in livestock marketing.
Thursday’s additional sessions include worker protection standards, ranch horse care, evaluating farm/ranch financial health, biosecurity at horse shows, veterinary feed directive and a lunchtime sheep market outlook by Feuz.
The event, including lunch, is free. For more information or to RSVP for lunch, call the Uinta County extension office at 307-783-0570.
–UW Extension