Young Cattlemen’s Round-table to be during convention

LINCOLN, Neb. (November 15, 2017) – The YCC Class of 2016 will host the Young Cattlemen's Round-table during the 2017 NC Annual Convention. The Round-table will be held Wednesday, December 6 starting at 12:00 noon, with registration and lunch with a welcome at 12:30.

The goal of the round-table is to inspire members to get involved in the Nebraska Cattlemen and experience the benefits of the organization. Speakers at the round-table will engage attendees to discuss what is happening in the beef industry and how they can get more involved.

David Schuler will inspire attendees to get involved in the beef industry by becoming an industry advocate. Be impactful in the beef industry, Tessa Quittner will share how you write your story. Wrapping up the event will be Al Swajgr who will share his involvement in the beef industry.

Get involved in the Nebraska Cattlemen. Now is a great time to be involved in the beef industry. Register to attend the Young Cattlemen's Round-table and network with like-minded people and make valuable connections.

The Class of 2016 members: Reiss Bruning, Bruning, Jentry Cain, Berywn, Bradley Christensen, Columbus, Tricia Goes, Odell, Heidi Pieper, Farnam, Doug Smith, Ph.D., Curtis, Adam Guenther, West Point, Kenny Stauffer, Larkspur, CO and Kelly Terrell, Gothenburg.

Nebraska YCC is sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America and Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation.

–Nebraska Cattlemen's Association