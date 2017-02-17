Yvonne Hollenbeck: Missing word | TSLN.com

Several new words have been added to this year’s edition of the dictionary, but still there is one very important word that is missing, that being the word, “ranchwife.” I even checked the spelling, “ranch wife,” but there is nothing to be found.

I decided to try another source. I visited “Plains Trading,” an excellent book store in the cow town of Valentine, Nebraska, and sure enough, they sold a “Western Words Dictionary” by Ramon F. Adams. I purchased the book, took it home, and soon found that I had wasted my money. Again, among the thousands of words and definitions of cowboy lingo, there was not one mention of a ranchwife. In fact, the only reference to the female sector was words such as “lady broke” (said of a horse when he is thoroughly gentle), sage hen (a nickname for a woman), running mate (a cowboy’s pal or wife), wedding ring (a trick-roping stunt), painted cat (a name frequently given a woman of the frontier dance hall or bawdy house) and that was about all I could find.

My friend, Red Steagall, host of “Somewhere West of Wall Street” on RFD, TV (about the only decent programing on television) refers to ranchwives as the glue that held the West together, and has the highest regard for these gals. I am certain that everybody is in agreement with him.

The more I thought about this missing word, the more upset I got, so I decided that this would be a good reason to organize a woman’s protest march, as that seems to be popular these days. I decided that a perfect place to hold such a rally would be during the Bull Bash at Valentine, when Main Street is full of ranch folks in town to view the bulls on display, so off I went with signs and megaphones. My protest march enthusiasm began to wane after arriving in town. There were a lot of ranchers lining the streets, but very few women. I began to inquire as to where the wives were and found a variety of excuses, such as, “We are starting to calve and she stayed home to watch the heifers,” or “We burn wood and someone has to stay home to keep the stove going,” or “She’s home working on our income tax,” or “She stayed home to sort off heavies,” or “She started out with me but, by golly, the darned bulls had busted the top wire on a fence, so she stayed home to fix it,” and the excuse-of-the-day was, “She needed a day of rest, so she stayed home to do some baking and cleaning…we have extras coming to help work cows tomorrow!”

In other words, my idea of a ranchwives’ protest march was a complete fizzle. I also realized that we would not get much attention, at least from the major networks, as it seems anything newsworthy in the tri-state area goes unnoticed. (I still haven’t forgotten the horrific tragedies of the Atlas Blizzard when all the major news broadcasts were about Lindsey Lohan stealing a necklace in Beverly Hills. Even South Dakota’s so-called major television station in Sioux Falls failed to take notice.)

I guess I will forget trying to organize any protest marches and just be satisfied knowing that folks in these parts know and appreciate the meaning of “ranchwife.” Thankfully, the Tri-State Livestock News and other area ag-related papers provide ample credit to these dear women through their articles and the posting of Jan Swan Woods’ cartoons, which are spot-on! Perhaps someday, in my lifetime, we will see the all-important missing word, “ranchwife,” added to the dictionary.