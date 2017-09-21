Rain, rodeo, clinics, Black Hills Horse Expo, jackpots

A lot of folks got some of that lovely rain last week and I am so glad. Some areas got the first measurable precipitation for the year. It's not going to grow much grass this late, but at least it settled the dust and gives the grass a drink in preparation for next spring. Snow in the mountains dampened down those miserable fires. Some are still burning, but it took some of the power out of them.

I was very encouraged by two things happening from the federal front. First of all, Interior Secretary Zinke said that the forest service and all other entities who are responsible for the mismanagement of the western forests need to do what it takes to get those places managed for fire suppression. Of course, that would be logging and grazing, the original management tools. The second thing out of Washington that made me smile was the likely appointment of Karen Budd-Falen to head the grossly mismanaged Bureau of Land Management. Budd-Falen is a fire breather lawyer, a rancher, and an advocate for real management of our resources on federal lands. She's definitely an ally to the ranching world.

The INFR, which will be in November, will be recognizing the flags of the supporting tribes again this year during the Parade of Nations. If you would like to be a part of this, you need to call the INFR office at 406-338-7684.

The PRCA Wrangler Champions Challenge Finale will be Sept. 29-30 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota The top 88 contestants in the world will be striving for a piece of the $128,000 purse, so it's much like a mini-WNFR. Get your tickets at http://www.ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000.

There will be an Indoor Calf Roping Sept. 30 at the Gun Barrel Ranch Arena 15 miles west of Wessington Springs, South Dakota on Hwy 34. The roping starts at 1 p.m. with the 40 and over breakaway, open breakaway, 16 and under breakaway, open tie down roping, and 16 and under tie down roping. You can call Shawn Coleman at 605-661-2973 for info.

The BHSU Rodeo Team Fall jackpots at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, South Dakota have started. The schedule for the breakaway and goat tying are Oct. 6, and Nov. 3 and 17. The office will open at 4, breakaway will start at 5:30 and the goats will follow. If you're a barrel racer, those dates are Oct. 7 and Nov. 18. The office will open at 9:30, exhibitions at 9:30-11:30, entries close at 11:15 and the barrels start at noon. Call coach Glen Lammers for more info at 605-381-9531. Entries for all are cash only.

Wyoming Sorting Association is holding their team challenge sorts again. There are new events for all levels, junior and senior horse, youth classes and 3 man/2 gate sort. It will all be held at the Hot Springs Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. In the heated indoor arena. The date is Oct. 13-15. You have to pre-enter for the team challenge, senior and junior horse open events on Oct. 9, 7-10 p.m. by calling Melissa at 307-751-8715. All other classes will be able to enter on site.

The NWBRA finals will be Oct. 13-15 at the Cam-Plex in Gillette, Wyo. Seniors will run Friday, peewee, youth and open on Saturday and Sunday.

The Oahe Riding Club has set the dates for the Fall Playday Series at Ft. Pierre, South Dakota They are Sunday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m.; Saturday Oct. 28, 10 a.m.; and Sunday Nov. 1, 1 p.m. You can email Angela Roman at angela.roman@sd.usda.gov.

There will be a Trail Obstacle Horsemanship Clinic on Oct. 19-20 at the Event Center, Rapid City, South Dakota Charlie Andrews is the clinician and it's limited to 25 riders and costs $450 for the two days. For info call Tim Pederson at 605-381-1511.

The Black Hills Horse Expo is back and will be held Oct. 20-22 at the Event Center in Rapid City. There will be something for everyone there, plus clinics, exhibitions, horses of many breeds, stallion alley, and more. You can check out the schedule of events at http://www.blackhillshorseexpo.com or find them on Facebook.

Just a reminder, if you have stud colts that you're preparing to wean, this would be a good time to get them gelded while they are still on their mamas. It's so easy on them and they will be all healed up before winter. The older they are, the tougher it is for them.

That's my circle for this week. Have a great week ahead and enjoy the moisture and cooler temps. I think fall is upon us!