Last week’s bull sale reports — April 8, 2017 | TSLN.com

Back to: Headline April 6, 2017 | Follow Headline Submit Your News Last week’s bull sale reports — April 8, 2017 April 6, 2017 Article Comments () See all the bull sale reports here, or keep scrolling for the most recent reports. Crump Red Angus 5th Annual Forever Red Bull Sale Powder River Angus Annual Bull Sale Forgey & Graesser 8th Annual Production Sale Larsen Angus Ranch—43rd Annual Production Sale Van Newkirk Herefords 44th Annual Bull and Female Sale Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Stories You May Be Interested In Sandhill Red Angus Annual Bull & Female Sale Report 2017 Crump Red Angus 4th Annual Forever Red Bull Sale Sandhill Red Angus Annual Bull and Female Sale Bieber Red Angus 40th Annual Bull and Female Sale Trending In: Headline Last week’s bull sale reports — April 8, 2017 Trending Sitewide Heather Maude: Marrying into AgWhose water is it?: Debate heats up over public use of non-meandered lakesMcPeak: We are not overproducing beefFred Ecoffey: Legendary Lakota HorsemanHow to treat acute toxic gut infections in calves