Harry Vold, stock contractor, dies at age 93 | TSLN.com

Harry Vold, “Duke of the Chutes” died in his sleep today, at age 93.

From http://www.harryvoldrodeo.com:

Harry Vold was born in 1924 on a ranch just outside of Ponoka, Alberta, Canada. Ninety years later, he is still running one of the largest stock contracting companies in North America. The Harry Vold Rodeo Company, now based in southern Colorado, produces rodeos in seven states annually and also provides bucking stock for over 100 rodeo performances each year, Vold was one of only two stock contractors to provide stock to all 54 National Finals Rodeos.



Known as “Duke of the Chutes,” Vold raised some of the most acclaimed animals in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, including 1976 Bronc of the Year “Sarcee Sorrell,” 1976 Bull of the Year “Panda” 1978 and 1979 bronc of the Year ” Angel Sings,” 1979 and 1980 Bull of the Year “777,” 1981 Bronc of the Year “Rusty” 1983 Fighting Bull of the Year and Hall of Fame Inductee “Crooked Nose” 1986 Bronc of the Year “Wrangler Savy,” 1991,1992,1993 Bronc of the Year “Bobby Jo Skoal” and 2010 Saddle Bronc of the Year “Painted Valley”.

Harry Vold raised approximately 35 colts and 15 bulls every year on his 30,000 acre ranch located 25 miles southeast of Pueblo, Colorado. Over the years he established a select herd of brood mares and cows that are proven producers. His extensive breeding experience allows him to concentrate on quality not quantity, resulting in a higher percentage of success in his “born to buck” breeding program.

Vold had delegated the day to day managing details of the Harry Vold Rodeo Company over to his youngest daughter Kirsten, but was still actively involved in the organization that he created over 40 years ago.

Harry Vold’s many achievements over his career include; 11-time PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year, 2-time WPRA Stock Contractor of the Year, Prorodeo Hall of Fame Inductee, Canadian Hall of Fame Inductee, Life Member of the Ponoka Stampede, Honorary Sarcee Tribal Chief, PRCA Man of the Year, National Intercollegiate Rodeo Assoc. Scholarship Honoree, National Finals Rodeo Board of Director, Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame Inductee, Pendleton Round-Up Hall of Fame Inductee, Pikes Peak or Bust in Colorado Springs, Hall of Fame Inductee, Old Fort Days in Fort Smith, Hall of Fame Inductee, Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame Inductee, Dodge City Round-Up Hall of Fame Inductee, and in 2009, he was inducted into the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and named The Prorodeo Hall of Fame Legend of Rodeo.

Read more about Harry Vold at our sister publication, The Fence Post: