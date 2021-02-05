$1,000 Scholarships Now Available Through S.D. Farmers Union Insurance

Each year South Dakota Farmers Union Insurance awards $25,000 in scholarships to high school seniors from across South Dakota.

“Education is one of our organization’s founding principles because it is through education that we innovate and create opportunities for farm and ranch families and rural communities across the state,” explains Doug Sombke, President of SDFU and a fourth-generation Conde farmer.

Farmers Union Insurance agents fund the scholarship which awards $1,000 scholarships to high school youth to put toward their post-secondary education at a South Dakota college, university or technical school.

Recipients are selected from among a large pool of applicants. Students are scored based on a combination of academic record, school, community and volunteer involvement and an essay.

Since 2006, the Insuring A Brighter Tomorrow Scholarship has awarded more than $300,000.

“It is an honor to have a role in helping South Dakota youth pursue their future careers,” says Karla Hofhenke, Executive Director, SDFU.

Deadline is March 1

To apply for the Insuring A Brighter Tomorrow Scholarship, visit fuiagency.com/scholarship, pick up an application from your local Farmers Union Insurance Agent or school counselor. Scholarship deadline is March 1.

This scholarship is open to Farmers Union Insurance policyholders, South Dakota Farmers Union members or a participant in any South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) sanctioned activity.

–South Dakota Farmers Union