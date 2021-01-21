2020 Livestock Forage Disaster Program: Feb. 1 Application Deadline

Livestock producers in Big Horn, Carter, Custer, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan & Powder River counties eligible for 2020 LFP.

Livestock producers in seven Montana counties are eligible to apply for 2020 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) benefits on small grain, native pasture, and/or improved pasture due to qualifying drought. The deadline to apply for 2020 LFP benefits is Feb. 1, 2021.

LFP provides compensation if you suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or leased land or fire on federally managed land.

County committees can only accept LFP applications after notification is received by the National Office of qualifying drought or if a federal agency prohibits producers from grazing normal permitted livestock on federally managed lands due to qualifying fire. At this time, Big Horn, Carter, Custer, Powder River, Rosebud, Roosevelt and Sheridan counties are the only Montana counties that has met the drought criteria for LFP eligibility. You must complete a CCC-853 and submit the required supporting documentation no later than Feb. 1. 2021, for 2020 losses.

For additional information about LFP, including eligible livestock, contact their local county office and visit fsa.usda.gov/mt.

–USDA