The 2021 AQHA Convention is slated for March 18-22 at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, Texas, and will be held according to local, state and federal mandates. To protect the health and safety of attendees, AQHA will host a business format convention this year and has modified the schedule accordingly.

View the tentative schedule.

There are a couple of items regarding the convention that you should know:

To have voting rights at the 2021 convention, you must be an AQHA member at least 60 days prior to the first day of the 2021 convention.

Members must be in-person to vote at the 2021 convention.

Committee meetings are open to registered convention attendees and are conducted in two sessions – an “open discussion” session in which noncommittee members can join in the discussion and a “committee member discussion” session in which the discussion is limited to committee members only. Occasionally, a meeting moves into a “committee members only” session, per direction of the committee or chairperson.

Per AQHA Bylaws Article III, Section 1(a), the number of elected directors is determined by an annual allocation formula based on the number of active AQHA numbered and Appendix horses as of September 30 of the preceding year. View the list of each director’s current status – if they are seeking re-election or have been elevated to director emeritus or director-at-large status.

Finally, don’t forget that you are always welcome to share your views and comments regarding issues that affect or pertain to AQHA with AQHA directors. A list of your directors and their contact information can be found in the Governance section of http://www.aqha.com/services.

To register for the 2021 AQHA Convention or for more details, visit the AQHA website.

For registration questions, email convention@aqha.org or call AQHA Manager of Organizational Events Cheyenne Tyk at 806-378-4320 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central, Monday through Friday.

