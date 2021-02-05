2021 South Dakota Pest Management Guides Now Available

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension has released the 2021 South Dakota Pest Management Guides. Available for free on the SDSU Extension website, the guides provide updated recommendations for controlling weeds, insects and diseases.

“Pest Management Guides provide a comprehensive index of what pesticides are labeled for South Dakota fields,” says Philip Rozeboom, SDSU Extension Integrated Pest Management Coordinator. “Users will not have to spend hours searching for what pesticide is appropriate to use as the guides provide a quick and easy reference that can be accessible wherever you choose to keep your copy. However, we do recommend to always check the pesticide label before making a final decision.”

Pest Management Guides Include:

Alfalfa and Oilseeds (alfalfa, canola, flax, safflower and sunflowers)

Corn

Soybeans

Wheat (including barley, rye, oats, durum, millet and triticale)

SDSU Extension began publishing the current portfolio of South Dakota Pest Management Guides in 2014, however Rozeboom says some sections such as weeds have been issuing guides since 1983. The guides are amended annually to reflect new products, products that have new names and corresponding changes that have been made to the labels such as rates for chemicals, rotation restrictions, etc.

“Every year small changes are made as pesticides are removed by companies or recertification is not done,” Rozeboom says. “One of the largest changes this year would be the omission of chlorpyrifos-based insecticides (Cobalt, Cobalt Advanced, Lambdafos, Lorsban derivatives, etc.) from Corteva as they have stopped manufacturing these products.”

The guides are available for download and are provided free of charge through funding from SDSU Extension and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Crop Protection and Pest Management, Applied Research and Development Program support through grant 2017-04417. If you wish to have a physical Pest Management Guide along with other Extension publications mailed to you, please make your request at https://publicationrequest2021.questionpro.com.

For more information contact Rozeboom by email or at 605.688.4377.

–SDSU Extension