ALB Elects 2021 Leadership

The American Lamb Board (ALB) elected 2021 officers at its annual meeting February 3, 2021. The newly elected officers are: Chair, Gwendolyn Kitzan, SD; Vice Chair, Peter John Camino, WY; Secretary, Sally Scholle, PA; and Treasurer, Rob Rule, IA.

This meeting marked the retirement of three directors that will be greatly missed: Greg Deakin, IL; Elizabeth Dressler, CO; and David Quam, TX. Joining the board, all for their first term, are Michael Duff (representing seedstock producers), ID; David McEwen (producer greater than 500 head), MT; and Carlos Barba (first handler), IL.

The Board represents all sectors of the American Lamb industry including producers, feeders, seedstock producers, direct marketers and processors. The 13-member board, appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture, serves without compensation. Members are nominated by qualified organizations, including the American Sheep Industry Association (ASI) and National Lamb Feeders Association (NLFA).

–American Lamb Board