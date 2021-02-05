ASA 53rd Unprecedented Virtual

Bozeman, MT — Simmental and SimGenetic enthusiasts attended ASA’s 53rd Annual Meeting and Reception virtually. The ASA Board of Trustees met January 28-29, to highlight each committee’s work from the previous year, most notably, the increase in whole birth group phenotypes and genotypes into the IGS Genetic Evaluation from the Calf Crop Genomics research project, members’ unfailing support of the 2020 National Classic in Brookings, SD, the membership relief package, and a myriad of other committee projects.

During the annual Chairman’s Reception on Friday, January 29, Randy Moody, New Market, Alabama, was formally seated as Chairman of the Board, succeeding Tim Curran, Ione, CA. Also seated were Vice Chairman Barry Wesner, Chalmers, IN, and Treasurer Steve Eichacker, Salem, SD. Rounding out ASA’s five-member Executive Committee are JW Brune, Overbrook, KS, and Tom Nelson, Wibaux, MT.

Elected to the ASA Board of Trustees were Brandon Callis, Minco, Oklahoma; Tim Clark, Turtle Lake, North Dakota; Chad Cook, Walsh, Colorado; Victor Guerra, Linn, Texas; Chris Ivie, Summertown, Tennessee; and Doug Parke, Paris, Kentucky.

Three men, all of whom served on the ASA Board of Trustees including terms as Board Chairman, were honored as this year’s Golden Book Award recipients: Gordon Hodges, Hamptonville, North Carolina; Steve Reimer, Chamberlain, South Dakota; and Fred Schuetze, Granbury, Texas.

Founded in 1968, the American Simmental Association is headquartered in Bozeman, MT. ASA is committed to leveraging technology, education, and collaboration to accelerate genetic profitability for the beef industry. In keeping with its commitment, ASA, along with its partners, formed International Genetic Solutions — the world’s largest genetic evaluation of beef cattle. Learn more at http://www.simmental.org.

–ASA