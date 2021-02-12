Baldwin to chair Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., will chair the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., announced today.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., was the ranking member of the Ag subcommittee in the 116th Congress, but Merkley has chosen to become chair of the Senate Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Subcommittee. Merkley will remain a member of the Agriculture subcommittee.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who chaired the Agriculture subcommittee in the 116th Congress, will be ranking member on Agriculture.

“Every day, America’s farmers wake up early and go to work to support an agriculture economy that families rely on in rural communities across our country,” Baldwin said in a statement.

“I know this because I have seen it firsthand representing America’s Dairyland in the Senate. Our farmers work hard and we should work just as hard in Washington to support them.“

“As chair, I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support farmers, ranchers, and producers, build a stronger and more secure agriculture economy, and get the job done on rural economic development for communities that too often feel they are being left behind by Washington.”

Here is a full list of the membership of the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Subcommittee:

Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., chair

Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.

Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Jon Tester, D-Mont.

Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii

Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.

John Hoeven, R-N.D., ranking member

Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Susan Collins, R-Maine

Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

Jerry Moran, R-Kan.

Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.

Mike Braun, R-Ind.

–The Hagstrom Report