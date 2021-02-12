BEEF Takes Center Stage At 2021 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Pierre, SD – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) placed beef center stage at multiple events of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. This year’s stock show took place January 29- February 6, 2021 in Rapid City, South Dakota and gave infinite opportunities to showcase BEEF to thousands of people throughout the region.

The ten daylong event sparked great BEEF conversations at the SDBIC booth throughout the stock show! SDBIC Employees, Board of Directors and Junior Beef Ambassadors spent time promoting Beef to stock show attendees and giving away Beef Bucks and Beef Swag. The Build Your Base with Beef program’s newest endorsee, Miss Rodeo America, Jordan Tierney also joined the SDBIC throughout the event in the booth. Tierney signed autographs and talked all things BEEF with stock show attendees. Tierney also had the opportunity to engage with the South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors during the South Dakota Beef presentation at the Rodeo Zone Stage on Thursday February 4, 2021. Tierney and the South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors addressed commonly asked beef questions and handed out beef jerky trail mix kits to all attendees.

The SDBIC’s newest addition this year was the Claim Your Steak promotion. The SDBIC partnered on the event with BHSS and multiple steakhouses in the Rapid City area for the beef promotion. BEEF enthusiasts had the opportunity to purchase any BEEF steak from multiple steakhouse locations during the stock show with chances to win up to $300 in Beef Bucks and Swag. The Claim Your Steak adventure helped drive the demand of beef throughout the stock show as the promotion linked the beef booth, ranchers who raise the product, and food service partners together in the gate to plate story. Customers joined in on the fun as they voted for their favorite steakhouse of the week. The Longhorn Steakhouse of Rapid City, South Dakota was the lucky recipient of the 2021 Claim Your Steak People’s Choice Award.

SDBIC Director Wayne Tupper believes promotions such as Claim Your Steak are important for our industry. “Promotions like Claim Your Steak are a fantastic way to involve retailers, consumers and producers by promoting and showcasing beef at events such as Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. It was a great addition as it offered a great opportunity to extend the beef story and highlight the product and ranchers who raise it.”

In addition, the SDBIC joined forces with Rodeo Rapid City to bring frequent chances for attendees to win Beef Bucks during this year’s Rodeo Rapid City performances with the 8 Second Shot promotion. The 8 second promotion video and contests was shared at each rodeo performance. The SDBIC was also involved in many other events throughout the week including the Youth Beef Cookoff where even the SDBIC Junior Beef Ambassadors got involved! Congratulations to South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador, Koyle King who received 2nd place at the Youth Beef Cookoff event.

The Beefy Chili Cookoff highlighted local talent from across South Dakota as they brought their best chili forward in this 27-year contest. Congratulations to Jeff Bodnar on his Beefy Chili recipe that gained him first place in this year’s contest.

The SDBIC thanks all of our SD Beef farmers and ranchers for your continued support and look forward to the 2022 event!

