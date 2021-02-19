BHSS Youth Day a success

Pennington County 4-H helped organize Youth Day at the Black Hills Stock Show. The event, held Jan. 30, 2021, was a success, says Regina Bakley, 4-H youth Program Advisor Pennington County.

Following are some facts Bakley gathered:

Participants: approximately 280

States: SD, NE, IA, CO, WY, MT

Results: Ihttps://www.pennco.org/index.asp?SEC=B0B1DEA0-1BCA-4273-AD67-DAC46CCDF834

Contests: Hippology, Livestockology, Livestock judging, Beef Cook off, Horse quiz bowl & offered a YQCA class

Chair People:

Livestockology – Vanessa Hight (Mellette & Jones County 4-H Advisor)

Livestock Judging – Caroline Hansen (Hanson & Davison County 4-H Advisor) Erin Thelander (4-H Agri-workforce coordinate)

Hippology – Kaycee Jones (Jackson & Haakon 4-H Youth program Advisor)

Horse Quiz Bowl – Genetie Hendrix (RC area schools Agri-Science Teacher/FFA Advisor)

Beef Cook off- Laura Alexander (Brule & Lyman County 4-H Advisor) Jennifer Voigt (Meade County 4-H Advisor)

Overall Contest Coordinator – Regina Bakley (4-H youth Program Advisor Pennington County)

Sponsors:

Maude Hog & Cattle, Cj & L Livestock, Jeff Barber, Nina Steinmetz (Provided livestock for judging)

Zac Hall from Berthold ND did the officials/reasons

Black Hills Embroidery provided all of the awards

Bishop Beef from Hermosa provided all of the beef for the Beef Cook- Off

Youth from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana took part in Youth Day activities at the Black Hills Stock Show on Jan. 30, 2021. Photo by Heather Hamilton Maude



Youth Show Overall Champion, Angus, Payton Scott.



Youth Show Overall Reserve Champion, Foundation Simmental, Fletcher Larsen.



Youth Day Reserve Champion Market Steer: Brent Nelson.



Youth Day Champion Steer, Nalea Dunsmore.



–Pennington County 4-H Youth Program