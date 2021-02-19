BHSS Youth Day a success
Pennington County 4-H helped organize Youth Day at the Black Hills Stock Show. The event, held Jan. 30, 2021, was a success, says Regina Bakley, 4-H youth Program Advisor Pennington County.
Following are some facts Bakley gathered:
Participants: approximately 280
States: SD, NE, IA, CO, WY, MT
Results: Ihttps://www.pennco.org/index.asp?SEC=B0B1DEA0-1BCA-4273-AD67-DAC46CCDF834
Contests: Hippology, Livestockology, Livestock judging, Beef Cook off, Horse quiz bowl & offered a YQCA class
Chair People:
Livestockology – Vanessa Hight (Mellette & Jones County 4-H Advisor)
Livestock Judging – Caroline Hansen (Hanson & Davison County 4-H Advisor) Erin Thelander (4-H Agri-workforce coordinate)
Hippology – Kaycee Jones (Jackson & Haakon 4-H Youth program Advisor)
Horse Quiz Bowl – Genetie Hendrix (RC area schools Agri-Science Teacher/FFA Advisor)
Beef Cook off- Laura Alexander (Brule & Lyman County 4-H Advisor) Jennifer Voigt (Meade County 4-H Advisor)
Overall Contest Coordinator – Regina Bakley (4-H youth Program Advisor Pennington County)
Sponsors:
Maude Hog & Cattle, Cj & L Livestock, Jeff Barber, Nina Steinmetz (Provided livestock for judging)
Zac Hall from Berthold ND did the officials/reasons
Black Hills Embroidery provided all of the awards
Bishop Beef from Hermosa provided all of the beef for the Beef Cook- Off
–Pennington County 4-H Youth Program
