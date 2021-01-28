Biden administration announces more USDA appointments

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the names of five more political appointees at the Agriculture Department:

Rebecca Piazza was named senior adviser for delivery in the Office of the Undersecretary for the Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services. Most recently, she served as vice president of program delivery at Nava Public Benefit Corp. Previously, Piazza was acting executive director of 18F, a digital services agency within the General Services Administration (GSA), and was a technology consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton. Piazza holds a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University in Louisiana.

Steffanie Bezruki was named chief of staff in Rural Business Services. During nearly seven years on Capitol Hill, Bezruki served in a variety of leadership positions including most recently as legislative director for then-Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, and, previously, as senior policy adviser for Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill. She holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Abbey Meller was named confidential assistant in the Office of Congressional Relations. She served as an organizing associate at the Center for American Progress in Washington and also served as a voter protection associate for the Democratic Party in Georgia. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia.

Paul Zeiss was named confidential assistant in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Before joining USDA, Zeiss served in various capacities on President Biden’s campaign, most recently as a field organizer. He is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

Tharun Vemulapalli was named confidential assistant in the Office of the Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation. Vemulapalli served as a field organizer for the Democratic Party, working on primaries, caucuses and the general election. He is a graduate of Bowdoin College in Maine.

–The Hagstrom Report