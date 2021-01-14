Bullard to speak at Yale Anti-trust conference

Billings, Mont. – Yale Law School is hosting a virtual conference titled “Big Ag & Antitrust: Competition Policy for a Humane and Sustainable Food System.” The conference will take place online on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 9:15 am – 5:00 pm EST. Christopher Leonard, author of The Meat Racket will be the keynote speaker and R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard will present his recently submitted antitrust paper, Chronically Besieged: The U.S. Live Cattle Industry as the first panelist following Leonard’s keynote address.

The virtual conference will consist of the keynote address and six hour-long panels, with each panel featuring three speakers and a moderator. The conference is free and open to the public and will be recorded over Zoom. The public can register for the conference here: registration link.

Bullard was invited to submit an academic paper on antitrust issues in the U.S. cattle industry updating his previous article, Under Siege: The U.S. Live Cattle Industry, that was published in the 2013 Fall edition of the South Dakota Law Review. Bullard’s new paper will be available to the public immediately after the conference.

The conference is intended to discuss what kinds of reforms are needed in antitrust enforcement and regulations to improve America’s food system. It is intended to serve as a focal point for academics, enforcers, policymakers, practitioners, and journalists.

–R-CALF USA