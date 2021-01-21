Daines Blasts Biden for Nixing Keystone XL Pipeline Permit, Will Introduce Bill to Keep Construction Moving Forward

U.S. SENATE— U.S. Senator Steve Daines will introduce legislation to authorize the continued construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline following President Biden’s decision to revoke the cross-border operation permit.

“It’s only day one, and with the stroke of a pen, Biden has already taken steps to kill American energy projects like the Keystone XL Pipeline which is critical to energy producing states like Montana,” Daines said. “This project will create thousands of jobs, generate tax revenue for local communities, promote North American energy security and independence, and it is the safest and most environmentally friendly way to transport oil. We must do all that we can to ensure construction moves forward.”

Daines will introduce the legislation with Senators Crapo (Idaho), Risch (Idaho), Barrasso (Wyo.), Marshall (Kan.), Moran (Kan.), Inhofe (Okla.), and Hoeven (N.D.). Several other western senators are expected to sign on.

Daines is the Chair of the Senate Western Caucus and sits on the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

This project is expected to provide approximately 11,000 direct high-paying jobs and up to 60,000 indirect and direct jobs, generate tax revenue, increase renewable-energy demand, reduce emissions and strengthen North American energy independence.

Background:

Several Montana stakeholders, including Carter County Commissioners, Southeastern Montana Development Corporation and Montana Electric Cooperatives’ Association have sent statements supporting the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. Read HERE.

Yesterday, Senator Daines along with several western senators sent a letter highlighting the importance of the Keystone XL Pipeline and urging then President-elect Biden to reconsider his decision to halt construction.