Farm Bureau, National Milk, NRECA issue statements on Capitol violence

Leaders of the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Milk Producers Federation and the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association have issued statements on the violence that occurred at the Capitol on Wednesday.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said “All of us at the American Farm Bureau Federation are saddened by the events of the past 24 hours.”

“Our democracy is precious, and our dedication to the peaceful transfer of power is what sets us apart from much of the rest of the world. This nation was founded on the belief that we can debate our differences without resorting to violence.

“Storming the U.S. Capitol — or any federal building — and threatening the lives of police officers, first responders and elected leaders is not the answer. We must come together, not as farmers or city dwellers or suburban families, but as Americans, and put aside the bitterness that has divided us and rally behind the principles that unite us.”

National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Jim Mulhern congratulated incoming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and applauded “the culmination of the democratic process achieved at the U.S. Capitol early this morning under previously unimaginable circumstances.”

“Yesterday’s reprehensible violence was an attack on our democracy, intended to undermine the results of a free and fair election and desecrate the sovereign will of the American people,” Mulhern said.

“Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our society; yesterday’s insurrection put thousands of lives in danger in a brazen mob attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power that has marked our country since its founding and has always set apart the United States as an example to the rest of the world.

“We are grateful to the many professionals who kept our friends, colleagues and fellow citizens safe during this trying ordeal. We emphatically reject the rhetoric of elected officials whose words encouraged and perpetuated yesterday’s assault on our democracy. And we pledge to do our part to work with the Biden Administration and Congress to move our country forward this year, always supporting the democratic ideals that remain the foundation of these United States.”

National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association President and CEO Jim Matheson, a former Democratic House member from Utah, said, “Having served as a member of Congress for 14 years, I am deeply alarmed and saddened by the events at the U.S. Capitol.”

“These outrageous and inexcusable acts do not reflect our identity as a nation of laws or as a democracy. Mob violence is never OK, but is especially repugnant when designed to achieve political ends.

“America’s electric cooperatives are focused on the prosperity, health, and quality of life in the communities we serve. We collaborate with our leaders and strive to help them make decisions in the best interests of the people they represent. And we propose and pursue solutions to our nation’s problems in a constructive way.

“Accordingly, the thousands of men and women who represent America’s electric cooperatives work with lawmakers in both parties, of all backgrounds and perspectives, in every single state and territory in the nation. Together, we will continue working to build bipartisan consensus and promote vibrant communities and a vibrant democracy.”

