First Payments issued for Governor’s Hospitality Loss Relief Program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon announced that the first payments have been issued for hospitality businesses and nonprofits whose operations have been interrupted by the reduced hours provisions in recent health orders.

“First and foremost, I want to thank these businesses for helping to protect Wyoming’s healthcare capacity and keeping our state safe,” Governor Gordon said. “We have always recognized the challenges posed to those businesses affected by these orders, as well as the hardships faced by the people who work in them. This relief is meant to help businesses make up for lost wages and tips earned by their workers, as well as to help ease the burden of lost business during this holiday season.”

Applications have been received from more than 100 businesses throughout the state for the program, which covers the period of Dec. 9 through Dec. 30. The Hospitality Loss Relief Program provides awards of up to $50,000 for Wyoming bars, taverns, restaurants, or hotels that derive their primary revenue between the hours of 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. from on-premises sales and consumption of malt beverages, wine, and/or liquor.

The Governor emphasized that businesses receiving awards have certified that they will comply with all applicable public health orders during the closure period. In accepting the funds, businesses specifically agree to continue to employ and pay their employees who would otherwise be working during the reduced hours, inclusive of estimated tips.

–Governor Gordon