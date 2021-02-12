GRSB to hold 2021 conference

The 2021 Global Conference on Sustainable Beef will provide an exciting world-wide virtual platform to launch the vital and significant GRSB Global Goals to be implemented over the next ten years. The development and adoption of these goals is important in demonstrating the beef value chain’s commitment and progress in achieving more sustainable global practices.

The upcoming Global Conference offers a format that will allow participants to build their own itinerary from live and on-demand content. The Live Sessions will be repeated with a Q & A session so that all GRSB members and others interested in beef sustainability may participate at the time most convenient to them, allowing true global participation.

–Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef