Joe Biden new US president

After being sworn in Wednesday, January 20, President Joe Biden said that overcoming the nation’s challenges, “to restore the soul and to secure the future of America – requires more than words. It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy: unity.”

“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal,” Biden said.

Later in the speech, Biden said, “We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts.

“If we show a little tolerance and humility.

“If we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes just for a moment.

“Because here is the thing about life: There is no accounting for what fate will deal you.

“There are some days when we need a hand.

“There are other days when we’re called on to lend one.

“That is how we must be with one another.

“And, if we are this way, our country will be stronger, more prosperous, more ready for the future.”

