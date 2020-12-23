LMA pleased with Livestock Dealer Statutory Trust

WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 22, 2020) – The Livestock Marketing Association (LMA) applauds Congress for passing Dealer Statutory Trust in the COVID relief package. A Dealer Statutory Trust will provide sellers of livestock much needed payment protection during dealer payment defaults.

“LMA is grateful for the tremendous leadership of Congress to correct a fundamental unfairness in the current law where livestock sellers often cannot get livestock back when payment does not come through,” said LMA President Larry Schnell. “This is a top priority issue for livestock auctions, which pay producers whether or not we are paid by buyers, and have been devastated by past defaults.”

The creation of a Dealer Statutory Trust, modeled after the existing Packer Statutory Trust, will give unpaid sellers of livestock first priority in livestock or if the livestock have already been resold, the proceeds/receivables from livestock.

While this protection for livestock sellers has long been needed, the volatile down market in cattle prices due to COVID-19 increased the urgency of addressing this issue.

Special thanks go to Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts (R-KS) and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson (D-MN), both of whom have been instrumental in moving this legislation forward. Recognition is also due to the original lead co-sponsors of Securing All Livestock Equitably (SALE) Act, (H.R. 6067, S. 3419), which would create a Dealer Statutory Trust. Congressmen Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Jim Costa (D-CA) led this effort in the House and Senators Jim Inhofe (R-OK) and Tina Smith (D-MN) championed the cause in the Senate.

Additional co-sponsors of the SALE Act include Representatives Don Bacon (R-NE), Sanford D. Bishop Jr. (D-GA), Anthony Brindisi (D-NY), Cheri Bustos (D-IL), Liz Cheney (R-WY), James Comer (R-KY), TJ Cox (D-CA), Angie Craig (D-MN), Eric A. Crawford (R-AR), Rodney Davis (R-IL), Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), Jim Hagedorn (R-MN), Josh Harder (D-CA), Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), Dusty Johnson (R-SD), Trent Kelly (R-MS), and Terri A. Sewell (D-AL). Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), John Boozman (R-AR), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Steve Daines (R-MT), Michael B. Enzi (R-WY), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), John Hoeven (R-ND), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Doug Jones (D-AL), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Jon Tester (D-MT), and John Thune (R-SD) are additional co-sponsors of the SALE Act in the Senate.

–Livestock Marketing Association