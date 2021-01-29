Mitchell Technical College Alumna Partners with Unique Scholarship Funding Project

A graduate of Mitchell Technical College has embarked on a unique project, working with her alma mater, to raise funds for scholarships in the college’s Agricultural Technology programs.

Roxi Carey Kasten graduated from the Ag Business program at the then-Mitchell Area Vocational Technical School in 1979. One of the few women in the program, she was a member of the Livestock Judging Team.

One of Roxi’s instructors was longtime teacher and founder of MTC’s Ag programs, Loren Kasten. Kasten had been hired in 1969, the second year of the school’s operation, to develop an agriculture curriculum. By the time Roxi arrived at the school, the program was operated as Agriculture Business and Agriculture Marketing.

Roxi pursued a life in agriculture, working with her first husband on their ranch, and later in animal nutrition and animal sales. In 2003, she married David Kasten, Loren’s son, and they made their home in Mitchell. David decided to follow in the family footsteps and graduated from MTC’s Ag Technology program in 2011. He went on to a career with POET Biorefining in Scotland, SD. Sadly, David passed away in 2019 at the age of 61.

In an effort to honor her father-in-law, Loren, for the impact he had on both her and David’s lives, and his dedication to students in agriculture, and to memorialize her late husband who loved his program of study and the long-lasting friendships he made while attending, Roxi is partnering with Mitchell Tech to prepare David’s 1964 730 Case tractor and Dual loader for sale.

Some mechanical restoration and tender loving care for the collector machine is being provided by the Diesel Power Technology instructors and students at MTC. Their work, along with donated supplies like new tires, hoses, battery, seat cushions and other items, will allow for the tractor to be sold in good running condition.

Dean/Edwards and Associates will feature the tractor for sale as part of their March 22 online auction. The auctioneers are donating their services, as well.

Money raised from the sale of the tractor will support the Loren Kasten Agronomy Scholarship; the David Kasten Memorial Agriculture Diesel Power Scholarship; and the Roxi Kasten Animal Science Scholarship. Each scholarship will be valued at up to $500, depending upon sale proceeds. Any additional funds raised will be designated as additional scholarships or made available for use by the Ag Technology programs at MTC.

To donate to the Kasten Scholarship Fund or for more information about the tractor, contact the Mitchell Technical College Foundation at 605.995.7104. For auction details, visit https://dean-edwards.com.

–Mitchell Technical Institute