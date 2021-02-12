Montana Farm Bureau offers scholarships for higher education

The Montana Farm Bureau Foundation and the Montana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee are offering several scholarships for students pursuing higher education. New this year is an online portal which not only directs the applicant to each appropriate scholarship available, but provides a simple way to submit necessary documentation.

The 2021 MFB Foundation CYF&R Scholarship. The Montana Farm Bureau Foundation will award one $1,000 scholarship to a current member of the Collegiate Chapter of Young Farmers and Ranchers at MSU Bozeman, UM Western, Miles Community College or Dawson Community College. The purpose of this scholarship is to assist Collegiate Young Farmer and Rancher members in pursuing a degree from an accredited institute of higher education and enrolled at that institution for the Fall 2021 semester. The scholarship is not limited to students seeking a degree or career in agriculture. Postmarked on or before April 1, 2021.

The 2021 Bernard Greufe Honor Scholarship. This $1500 scholarship assists Montana high school students pay for higher education. The applicant must be pursuing a degree from an accredited institute of higher education, although the award is not limited to students seeking a degree or career in agriculture. Postmarked on or before April 1, 2021.

The 2021 Future of Agriculture Honor Scholarship. This $1500 scholarship, administered by the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation, is made available through generous donations from Seed Source, Inc. of Toston, MT. The purpose of this scholarship is to assist students towards the completion of a degree in a field pertaining to agriculture. A special emphasis will be given to applicants who have shown ingenuity in agricultural production and advancement of small- scale agriculture. The applicant must be pursuing a major, minor or graduate degree in a field pertaining to agriculture from an accredited institute of higher education. Students must be enrolled at that institution for the Fall 2021 semester and achieved at least a sophomore level of education. Postmarked on or before April 1, 2021.

The Montana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee Scholarships: Two $1,500.00 scholarships are available through the sponsorship of the MFB Women’s Leadership Committee. The scholarships are available to young men and women. The applicant must be an incoming college freshman and must be from a paid Montana Farm Bureau member family. Applications will be scored on scholastic achievement, future goals, community involvement and school activities. The scholarship must be used in the year it is awarded. Must be submitted to the applicant’s county Farm Bureau office by April 1, 2021.

To learn more about the scholarships and to sign in to the scholarship portal, visit https://mfbf.org/Programs/Scholarships. For more information call 406-587-3153 or email scottk@mfbf.org. In addition, some county Farm Bureau scholarships are available via the portal.

–Montana Farm Bureau