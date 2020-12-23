NCBA Recognizes Michael Regan’s Selection To Lead EPA

WASHINGTON (Dec. 18, 2020) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) Vice President Of Government Affairs Ethan Lane today issued this statement in recognition of Michael Regan’s nomination to become the next Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

“With the selection of Michael Regan to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, NCBA stands ready to engage with Mr. Regan on environmental issues important to the beef cattle industry. Cattle producers across the country rely on clean water, air, and soil for the health of their livestock and families, and they take great pride in the myriad investments made in those resources through responsible stewardship. We look forward to building on the U.S. cattle industry’s environmental success with Mr. Regan.”

–NCBA