NCBA Rolls Out New Event for 2021

Cattle Industry Members Invited to 2021 Cattle Industry Convention Winter Reboot Virtual Event Feb. 23-24

DENVER (Jan. 6, 2021) – Brand new for 2021, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is hosting a two-day virtual event for cattlemen and women across the country to come together for industry news, updates, education and networking.

The 2021 Cattle Industry Convention Winter Reboot, scheduled for Feb. 23-24, is your opportunity to connect with NCBA and serves as a kickoff event for the Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show that will take place Aug. 10-12 in Nashville, Tenn., at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. Winter Reboot attendees will receive a sneak peek into plans for the Cattle Industry Convention and the Cattlemen’s College.

“Despite the move of the main event in August, we’re excited to host this event allowing cattlemen and women to engage in industry-leading content in a way that is accessible for everyone,” said NCBA CEO Colin Woodall. “NCBA continues to focus on meeting the needs of our members and the industry. This virtual experience will provide vital industry updates and education as we start the New Year.”

Winter Reboot sessions include an NCBA D.C. issues update and expectations with the new administration. Ten educational programs will be offered covering topics such as sustainability, as well as a tech tool introduction. A virtual marketplace will also be featured during the Winter Reboot to allow attendees interaction with leading agribusinesses.

Registration for the Winter Reboot is now open and details about the event can be found at http://www.convnetion.ncba.org/winter-reboot.

