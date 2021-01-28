NCBA to work with Biden administration

WASHINGTON (Jan. 27, 2021) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) today issued the following statement in response to the Executive Orders from the Biden Administration addressing climate change and sustainability in the U.S. agriculture sector:

“NCBA looks forward to working with President Biden and his Administration as they recognize the positive role agriculture plays in addressing climate concerns. U.S. cattle producers use advanced technologies, genetics and grazing management to make their herds the most sustainable in the world,” said NCBA CEO Colin Woodall. “We appreciate the outreach and opportunity to provide feedback, demonstrating U.S. cattle producers are the model for global, sustainable beef production. As the administration works to carry out today’s executive orders, NCBA remains committed to ensuring that cattle producers have the resources and freedom they need to continue producing the world’s most sustainable beef.”

–NCBA