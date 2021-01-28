New ACE program participants announced

For the fourth year, Montana Farm Bureau’s ACE (Advocate. Communicate. Educate.) program has been empowering Farm Bureau members to be confident, effective leaders in their county Farm Bureaus and local communities. Advocacy follows leadership and with practiced, ever-evolving leadership skills, participants will be prepared to actively advocate on key industry issues. Those interested in the program—up to 10 are accepted—completed an application explaining their commitment to agriculture and advocacy.

“Each ACE class develops a unique personality and interests based on the individuals involved. As program coordinator that’s one of the most exciting parts for me and this year’s class is no different,” noted ACE Coordinator Chelcie Cargill. “I have ten people who represent a very diverse background of business, life and agriculture experiences and expertise. I’m very excited to work with another exceptional group of people, learn more about each of them and how I can use their strengths and interests to continue to evolve and grow the ACE program.”

The first ACE training took place in January featuring a look at Montana Farm Bureau and Montana agriculture, past and present with MFBF historian and Legacies book author Laura Nelson. The group also spent time with Bruce Vincent and Sarah Bohnenkamp. Vincent is best known for his experience in the timber industry and work helping individuals and resource groups revitalize rural America. Bohnenkamp led the group through intensive discussion of their personal leadership skills and what it means to use those skills to identify ways to serve within groups and communities.

The new members of the 2021 ACE class include:

Rachel Frost – Livingston, Park County Farm Bureau – Program Leader for the Dan Scott Ranch Management Program, MSU; hopes to hone listening and communication skills for more meaningful conversations.

Dana Jansen – Broadview, Wheatland-Golden Valley County Farm Bureau – Broadview FFA Advisor, is involved in her family’s cow/calf ranch and forage production; actively involved in leadership roles, but hopes to learn how to engage with her local community.

Keturah Moberg-Redstone, Richland County Farm Bureau – Ag teacher and FFA advisor at Medicine Lake Schools; hopes to improve her public speaking and listening skills.

Shay Richter – Fort Benton, Chouteau County Farm Bureau – a sales representative for Wilbur-Ellis; looks forward to learning more talking points about agriculture.

Jodie Drange – Laurel, Yellowstone County Farm Bureau – involved in agriculture with meat goats and bees; hopes to achieve new leadership and conversation skills.

Scott Stoner – Helena, Lewis & Clark County Farm Bureau – District 9 Director, Montana Farm Bureau and raises horses; hopes to learn skills to grow his county Farm Bureau and communicate on preserving the ag way of life.

Candace Weeda Strobbe – Cascade, Cascade County Farm Bureau – Ranches with her husband, Chet, and incorporates custom feeding and haying into their ranch business; as a yoga instructor, the health and wellness of rural communities is her passion.

Tammy Copenhaver – Rudyard, Hill/Liberty/Blaine County Farm Bureau – owns 406 Digital Imaging, a small business doing photo management solutions; hopes to learn more about Montana Farm Bureau and be more in involved in her community.

Sarah Boyer – Bridger, Carbon/Stillwater County Farm Bureau – former chef; hopes to bring dialogue of different cultures, including rural and urban, together and learn to have more meaningful conversations.

Aly Robins – Moore, Fergus County Farm Bureau – owns Snowy Mountain Marketing, an online marketing business; hopes to become better at public speaking. (They moved from Dillon to Moore the weekend after the first ACE seminar.)

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation