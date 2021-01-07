North Dakota: Grace period gives brandowners more time

The deadline to renew North Dakota livestock brands was Dec. 31, 2020, but brandowners who missed the deadline can still secure their expired brands if they act soon.

Brands that were not renewed by the Dec. 31, 2020, deadline are considered expired, but state law provides a one-year grace period, which prevents an expired brand from being picked up by a new owner in that 12-month period. The grace period, which ends Dec. 31, 2021, aims to protect brandowners from losing their brands by mistake.

Brandowners who want to keep their brands, but who still need to renew them, should complete the green brand renewal form that was mailed in August 2020 (and again in November 2020) to the address listed on the brand recording.

NDSA Brand Recorder Steph Hille reminded brandowners to complete the renewal process as quickly as possible to avoid issues when marketing livestock.

“By law, brands that have not been renewed are expired,” Hille said. “Therefore, sale proceeds on an animal with an expired brand will be held until the brand is renewed or other proof of ownership is provided.”

Those who have opted not to renew their brand, but still have livestock wearing the brand, should contact a local brand inspector to have a local brand inspection done and to obtain the ownership paperwork they will need when marketing those animals.

To complete the brand renewal process, brandowners must fill out, sign and return their renewal form to the NDSA office at 407 S. 2nd St., Bismarck, ND 58504. Those who have misplaced their forms can request a new one by calling (701) 223-2522.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association