North Dakota Stockmen: Dockter tapped as new Special Projects Director

Medina, N.D., native Cierra Dockter was tapped as the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) special projects director. She joined the team on Jan. 6.

As the special projects director, Dockter will oversee a variety of NDSA programs, including the North Dakota Junior Beef Expo, All Breeds Cattle Tour, Tomorrow’s Top Hands Beef Leadership Summit, North Dakota Cattle Directory and others.

Dockter brings much experience to the table, growing up on a seedstock operation, Golden Buckle Gelbvieh, where she participated in 4-H and FFA. Dockter holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications from North Dakota State University where she was actively involved in Ag Ambassadors, Judging Club and the Saddle and Sirloin Club. She previously worked as the Marketing and Communications intern for the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association and as a Veterinary Assistant for the Steele Veterinary Clinic.

“We are excited to welcome Cierra to the NDSA,” said Jeff Schafer, NDSA president and New Rockford, N.D., cattleman. “Her livestock industry background and demonstrated work ethic are perfect matches for this job and will benefit our members and the agricultural youth with whom she works.”

–NDSA