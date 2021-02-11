North Dakota Stockmen’s Association launches online brand book

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) has launched the 2021 North Dakota Brand Record online. The online brand book contains information regarding the more than 19,000 brands renewed during the recent brand renewal period.

North Dakota law requires brands to be renewed every five years, which means all brands currently recorded are recognized in the online book.

Visit http://www.ndstockmen.org/brand-recording/2021-brand-book to view the online record.

Hardcover copies of the 2021 brand book will be available for sale soon. Watch for more information.

–ND Stockmen