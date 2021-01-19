North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation to award 10 scholarships in 2021

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation (NDSF) is offering 10 scholarships in 2021. The application deadline for each is March 1. The offering includes the following scholarships:

Endowment Scholarship

The NDSF Endowment Scholarship is given to a student majoring in animal science, range science, pre-vet, agribusiness, ag communications, farm and ranch management or another beef-related discipline at a North Dakota college or university. Students eligible for this scholarship will: 1) Be residents of North Dakota; 2) At the time of application, be a high school senior, a college freshman, sophomore or junior majoring or intending to major in one of the areas listed above; 3) Have an interest in the beef cattle industry of North Dakota; 4) Be a member or a child of a member of the NDSA; 5) Submit a completed application to the NDSF; and 6) Have a grade-point average of 2.0 or greater.

Junior Scholarship

The NDSF Junior Scholarship is given to a student majoring in animal science, range science, pre-vet, agribusiness, ag communications, farm and ranch management or another beef-related discipline at a North Dakota college or university. Students eligible for this scholarship will: 1) Be residents of North Dakota; 2) At the time of application, have obtained at least 48 college credits; 3) Have an interest in the beef cattle industry of North Dakota; 4) Be a member or a child of a member of the NDSA; 5) Submit a completed application to the NDSF; 6) Have a grade-point average of 2.0 or greater; and 7) Be enrolled at a North Dakota college or university when using the scholarship.

Legacy Scholarship

The NDSF Legacy Scholarship is given to a student who is studying any discipline and is interested in the livestock industry. Students eligible for this scholarship will: 1) At the time of application, be a high school senior, a college freshman, sophomore or junior; 2) Have an interest in the state’s beef cattle industry; 3) Be a member or a child of a member of the NDSA; 4) Have a grade-point average of 2.0 or greater; and 5) Submit a completed application to the NDSF.

Tokach Angus Ranch Memorial Scholarship

The NDSF Tokach Angus Ranch Memorial Scholarship is given to a student majoring in animal science, range science, pre-vet, agribusiness, ag communications, farm and ranch management or another beef-related discipline. It honors the memory of the late Richard M. Tokach of St. Anthony, N.D. Preference is given to students who have completed their bachelor’s degree and are pursuing a graduate education or professional school. Students eligible for this scholarship will: 1) Be residents of North Dakota; 2) Have a grade-point average of at least 3.0; 3) At the time of application, be enrolled in an institution of higher education in a discipline listed above; 4) Have an interest in the state’s beef cattle industry; 5) Be a member or a child of a member of the NDSA; and 6) Submit a completed application to the NDSF.

Jack and Vander Reich Memorial Scholarship

The NDSF Jack and Vander Reich Memorial Endowment Scholarship is given to a student preparing to study an agricultural major and honors the memory of the late Jack and Vander Reich of Zap, N.D. Preference may be given to applicants with an interest in rodeo and/or shooting sports. Students eligible for this scholarship will: 1) At the time of application, be a high school senior; 2) Have an interest in the state’s beef cattle industry; 3) Be a member or a child of a member of the NDSA; 4) Be planning to major in an agriculturally related discipline at any accredited college or university; and 5) Submit a completed application to the NDSF.

Myron Wold Memorial Scholarship

The NDSF Myron Wold Memorial Scholarship is given to students preparing to study an agricultural major and honors the memory of the late Myron Wold of Watford City, N.D. Students eligible for this scholarship will: 1) Be residents of North Dakota; 2) Have a grade-point average of at least 3.0; 3) At the time of application, be a high school senior; 4) Have an interest in the state’s beef cattle industry; 5) Be a member or a child of a member of the NDSA; 6) Be planning to major in an agriculturally related discipline at any accredited college or university; and 7) Submit a completed application to the NDSF.

Complete rules and downloadable application forms are available at http://www.ndstockmen.org under the “Foundation” tab. For more information, call (701) 223-2522.

–ND Stockmen’s Foundation