Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council Recruits for Open Positions

Applications and nominations due May 1, 2021

Helena, Mont. – The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is currently recruiting for open positions on its Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council (NWMAC). The following council terms expire June 30, 2021:

Livestock Production Representative

Herbicide Dealer or Applicator

Biological Research and Control Interests Representative

Western County Weed District Representative

Agriculture Crop Production Representative.

The advisory council is appointed by the MDA Director and provides guidance concerning noxious weed programs and to the Noxious Weed Trust Fund Grant Program, which assists counties, local and tribal communities, researchers and educators in efforts to combat noxious weeds. Responsibilities include reviewing Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant applications and attending hearings, typically over the course of several days in March. The NWMAC recommends and presents funding counsel to the MDA Director for approval. Additional one-day council meetings are also held in January and July each year.

Those interested in serving on the NWMAC are encouraged to submit a letter of interest and application to MDA by May 1, 2021. More information and applications are available on the NWMAC website. Nominations can be submitted to: Montana Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 2002014, Helena, MT 59620-0201.

The Montana Department of Agriculture's mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries.

