Ossoff wins Georgia Senate seat, assuring Democratic control

Democrat Jon Ossoff has defeated Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., major news organizations declared today.

Ossoff’s victory means that there will be 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans in the Senate, but control of the body will shift to the Democrats because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will have the 51st vote when she takes office.

Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in the other runoff race.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will become majority leader and Democrats will become the chairs of committees.

–The Hagstrom Report