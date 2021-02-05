Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cancellations, jockeys needed, ranch sorting, clinics of all kinds, American rodeo

It’s turned off a bit chilly here. It’s been such a nice winter that we all got spoiled. Back to layers of clothing!

I have a couple of cancellations to share. First, due to lack of snow, the Sundance Winter Festival has been cancelled. That’s sure too bad as it’s a very fun event for everyone to enjoy. Second cancellation for very different reasons, is Rodeo Houston which had been rescheduled to May. I don’t know what all the reasons are for this, but covid is the central theme. Could it be related to the surge of illegals pouring across the now open border? Don’t know.

The Montana horse racing folks are looking for jockeys for the upcoming meets at Miles City and Great Falls. Miles City dates are May 1,9,15,16; Great Falls is July 24, 25,30,31 and Aug. 1. Private message Scott Powell at Billings Montana Horse Racing for info.

Entries are open now for the 4th Annual Bulls and Broncs at Sioux Falls, S.D. It will be on Feb. 12-13 and has $10,000 added with $125 entry fee. Entries must be prepaid. Call to enter at 605-367-7178.

The 7th Annual Grandstand Gala will be Feb. 20 at the Moose Lodge in Mobridge, S.D. Social hour will be 4-6 p.m., with a prime rib dinner at 6 p.m., live auction to follow the meal. There are lots of prizes to be given out too! Call 605-230-1441 for more info and for tickets.

The Big Horn Basin Horse Sale is Feb. 20 in Worland, Wyo. They will sell tack at noon, horse sale starts at 1 p.m. They are accepting consignments now.

Thar’s Ranch Sorting will be Feb. 20-21 at the CamPlex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. On the 20th is the RSNC Wyo. State Finals qualifying day, the 21st is the finals. Entries will be open 8-8:30 a.m., sort starts at 9. If you have questions call Zane at 307-680-9501. You can check it all out at http://www.TharRanchProductions.com.

The S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse is hosting a cow working clinic with Kirk Hall on March 27-28 at Hall Performance Horses, Edgemont, S.D. The clinic is $150/day, $300 for both days, limited to 10 riders per day. A $150 non refundable deposit is due by Feb. 27. Participants will be required to join SDVRHA. For $50/individual, $75/family. For more information private message SD Versatility Ranch Horse on Facebook.

Membership deadline for S.D. Jr. High Rodeo Association is March 1!

The Faster Feet Faster Hands Goat Tying Clinic with Timber Kelly will be March 13-14, at the Hippadrome Building, Huron, S.D. She’s taking both boys and girls with all skilled levels and is limited to 12 students. It’s $250 with $125 deposit due by March 1 to hold your spot. For info call Timber at 307-763-2926. To sign up, email fasterfeetgoattying@gmail.com.

There will be a high school rodeo judging clinic March 6-7 at Arthun’s Barn, Gillette, Wyo. It will cost you $75. Call Thorpe for details at 308-430-0248.

A Goat Tying and Breakaway clinic with TayLour Latham and Quincy Segelke will be April 10-11 at Gillette, Wyo. It’s $350 with $175 deposit due by March 15. They are taking 30 students. For info text TayLour at 970-270-6928 or Quincy at 970-380-4371. To sign up, go to http://www.arthunenterprisesllc.com/book-a-class.

The J Bar J and MCC Pioneer Rodeo bareback and saddle bronc school will be March 12-14 at Miles City, Mont. Instructors for barebacks are Caleb Bennett and Richmond Champion. Instructors for saddle broncs are Chase Brooks and Shorty Garrett. It’s $150 to enter, $50 deposit by March 1 to hold spot. Email marlene.dreesen@gmail.com, or call/text Marlene at 406-939-3889. For general info, call Sparky Dreesen at 406-939-3313 or Craig Miller at 406-951-2939.

Presho Livestock will be having a catalog sale on March 13, The consignment deadline is March 1. Call Zach Ballard at 605-999-3334.

The American Rodeo is ON and scheduled for March 6-7 at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It’s the richest rodeo in the world and is also open to the world through qualifiers. It’s in it’s 8th year and will off 2.3 million dollars in prize money. Tickets are on sale now.

By the way, don’t forget to worm your horses with a product that will kill the bot larvae. Some of you aren’t old enough to remember having horses laid up all spring and unridable due to the grubs coming out on their backs. Just imagine what that does for their insides!

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Try to keep warm, be safe out there and, please, pray for our nation.