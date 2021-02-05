Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cancellations, jockeys needed, ranch sorting, clinics of all kinds, American rodeo
It’s turned off a bit chilly here. It’s been such a nice winter that we all got spoiled. Back to layers of clothing!
I have a couple of cancellations to share. First, due to lack of snow, the Sundance Winter Festival has been cancelled. That’s sure too bad as it’s a very fun event for everyone to enjoy. Second cancellation for very different reasons, is Rodeo Houston which had been rescheduled to May. I don’t know what all the reasons are for this, but covid is the central theme. Could it be related to the surge of illegals pouring across the now open border? Don’t know.
The Montana horse racing folks are looking for jockeys for the upcoming meets at Miles City and Great Falls. Miles City dates are May 1,9,15,16; Great Falls is July 24, 25,30,31 and Aug. 1. Private message Scott Powell at Billings Montana Horse Racing for info.
Entries are open now for the 4th Annual Bulls and Broncs at Sioux Falls, S.D. It will be on Feb. 12-13 and has $10,000 added with $125 entry fee. Entries must be prepaid. Call to enter at 605-367-7178.
The 7th Annual Grandstand Gala will be Feb. 20 at the Moose Lodge in Mobridge, S.D. Social hour will be 4-6 p.m., with a prime rib dinner at 6 p.m., live auction to follow the meal. There are lots of prizes to be given out too! Call 605-230-1441 for more info and for tickets.
The Big Horn Basin Horse Sale is Feb. 20 in Worland, Wyo. They will sell tack at noon, horse sale starts at 1 p.m. They are accepting consignments now.
Thar’s Ranch Sorting will be Feb. 20-21 at the CamPlex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. On the 20th is the RSNC Wyo. State Finals qualifying day, the 21st is the finals. Entries will be open 8-8:30 a.m., sort starts at 9. If you have questions call Zane at 307-680-9501. You can check it all out at http://www.TharRanchProductions.com.
The S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse is hosting a cow working clinic with Kirk Hall on March 27-28 at Hall Performance Horses, Edgemont, S.D. The clinic is $150/day, $300 for both days, limited to 10 riders per day. A $150 non refundable deposit is due by Feb. 27. Participants will be required to join SDVRHA. For $50/individual, $75/family. For more information private message SD Versatility Ranch Horse on Facebook.
Membership deadline for S.D. Jr. High Rodeo Association is March 1!
The Faster Feet Faster Hands Goat Tying Clinic with Timber Kelly will be March 13-14, at the Hippadrome Building, Huron, S.D. She’s taking both boys and girls with all skilled levels and is limited to 12 students. It’s $250 with $125 deposit due by March 1 to hold your spot. For info call Timber at 307-763-2926. To sign up, email fasterfeetgoattying@gmail.com.
There will be a high school rodeo judging clinic March 6-7 at Arthun’s Barn, Gillette, Wyo. It will cost you $75. Call Thorpe for details at 308-430-0248.
A Goat Tying and Breakaway clinic with TayLour Latham and Quincy Segelke will be April 10-11 at Gillette, Wyo. It’s $350 with $175 deposit due by March 15. They are taking 30 students. For info text TayLour at 970-270-6928 or Quincy at 970-380-4371. To sign up, go to http://www.arthunenterprisesllc.com/book-a-class.
The J Bar J and MCC Pioneer Rodeo bareback and saddle bronc school will be March 12-14 at Miles City, Mont. Instructors for barebacks are Caleb Bennett and Richmond Champion. Instructors for saddle broncs are Chase Brooks and Shorty Garrett. It’s $150 to enter, $50 deposit by March 1 to hold spot. Email marlene.dreesen@gmail.com, or call/text Marlene at 406-939-3889. For general info, call Sparky Dreesen at 406-939-3313 or Craig Miller at 406-951-2939.
Presho Livestock will be having a catalog sale on March 13, The consignment deadline is March 1. Call Zach Ballard at 605-999-3334.
The American Rodeo is ON and scheduled for March 6-7 at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It’s the richest rodeo in the world and is also open to the world through qualifiers. It’s in it’s 8th year and will off 2.3 million dollars in prize money. Tickets are on sale now.
By the way, don’t forget to worm your horses with a product that will kill the bot larvae. Some of you aren’t old enough to remember having horses laid up all spring and unridable due to the grubs coming out on their backs. Just imagine what that does for their insides!
Well, that’s my circle for another week. Try to keep warm, be safe out there and, please, pray for our nation.
UPCOMING EVENTS
> 4th Annual Bulls and Broncs, Feb. 12-13, Sioux Falls, S.D.
> M & M Enterprises LLC Barrel Series, Feb. 12 and 26, Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.
> 26th Annual N.D. Cowboy Hall of Fame meeting, Feb. 12-13, Medora, N.D.
> Samantha Flannery Barrel Pattern Preparation Clinic, Feb. 12, McCook, Neb.
> M & M Equine LLC Winter Barrel Series, Feb. 12 and 26, Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.
> CANCELLED! Sundance Winter Festival Skijoring, Feb. 13, Sundance, Wyo.
> Arthun/Thar Jackpot Series, Feb. 13, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Presho Livestock Horse Sale, Feb. 13, Presho, S.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, Feb. 13, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Sweetheart Barrel Race, Feb. 13-14, Agri Park, Columbus, Neb.
> Shriner’s Chariot Races, Feb. 13, noon, and Feb. 14, 4 p.m., Afton, Wyo.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, Feb. 14 and 28, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Forner Park Thoroughbred Race Meet, Feb. 19-May 1, Grand Island, Neb.
> 7th Annual Grandstand Gala, Feb. 20, Moose Lodge, Mobridge, S.D.
> Big Horn Basin Horse Sale, Feb. 20, Worland, Wyo.
> 3 Man Team Doctoring, Feb. 20, 9 a.m., Snowy Range Equestrian Center, Laramie, Wyo.
> Kevin Vesey Working Cowhorse and Horsemanship Clinic, Feb. 20, Menoken, N.D.
> 3 Person Ranch Doctoring/Roping, Feb. 20, Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch Arena, Billings, Mont.
> Thar’s Ranch Sorting/RSNC Wyo. Finals, Feb. 20-21, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo
> MCC Pioneer Winter Series Rodeo, Feb. 27, MCC Ag Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> 1st Annual Johnson County Skijor Wars, Feb. 27, Buffalo, Wyo.
> Gillette College Booster Club Rodeo Banquet, Feb. 27, Energy Hall, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club Jackpot, Feb. 27, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> MCCC Winter Series, Feb. 27, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.
> Clayton Graham Arena Breakaway and Team Roping, Feb. 28, Baker, Mont.
> M & M Equine LLC Barrel Series, March 5 and 12, Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.
> Bob Welsh Barrel and Pole Clinic, Mar. 5-7, Neiwohner Arena, Albion, Neb.
> The American Rodeo, Mar. 6-7, AT & T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, Mar. 7, 21 and 28, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Bareback and Saddle Bronc School, March 12-14, Miles City, Mont.
> ARP Spring Fling Barrel Race, Mar. 12-14, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Presho Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, March 13, Presho, S.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, March 13, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, March 13, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
> Joe Beaver Tie Down Roping Clinic, Mar. 18-19, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.
> Joe Beaver Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 20-21, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.
> Bobby Harris Team Roping Clinic, Mar. 20-21, Wyo. State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo.
> 29th Annual Hollers/Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 26-28, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Bares, Bronc and Bulldoggin’, March 27, McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, N.D.
> Spring Schooling Horse Shows, March 27, Riverton, Wyo.
> Stuart Dominguez Memorial Bull Riding, Mar. 27, Cody Stampede Grounds, Cody, Wyo.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club, Mar. 27, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> MCCC Winter Series, March 27, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.
> MCC Pioneer Winter Series Rodeo, March 27, MCC Ag Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> Road To The Horse, March 27-28, Ft. Worth, Texas
> 29th Annual Hollers/Golliher Breakaway Clinic, April 1-3, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, April 10, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Bobby Harris Breakaway Clinic, April 10-11, Lutter Barn, Zell, S.D.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, April 11 and 25, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, April 17, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club Jackpot, April 24, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> Travis Tryan Team Roping School, April 24-25, AgriPlex, Wright, Wyo.
> Kirk Hall Reined Cowhorse Clinic, April 24-25, Thermopolis, Wyo.
> Spring Schooling Horse Shows, May 1, Pavillion, Wyo.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, May 9, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 13, Miles City, Mont.
> Buck Branneman Horsemanship and Ranch Roping Clinic,May 28-30, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish,SD
> Spring Schooling Horse Show, June 12, Pavillion, Wyo.
