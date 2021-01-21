Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Rest easy Painted Valley, rodeo and event series, ropings, clinics

It’s yet another breezy day here on the ridge. There’s still some snow here, but mostly where it drifted a bit. I’m glad that some of the areas that just experienced the terrible grass fires have gotten some snow. That will keep the dust from blowing at least.

The rodeo and rough stock world lost a legendary horse this past week. Vold’s great stud Painted Valley died from head injuries in a freak accident in his pen. He was nearly 20 years old but in robust health. Painted Valley had a reputation as a tough bucking horse and a great sire of the same, but was a pet to the Vold family. His legacy will live on through his offspring and he’ll not be forgotten.

Miles City Community College Winter Series has set the dates for Jan. 30, Feb. 27 and March 27 at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. Entries are on the Monday before each rodeo and can be made by calling Niki Witcher from 5-10 p.m. at 406-855-0994. For other info, call Chris at 406-855-2168. Rodeos will be at 2 p.m.

The 2021 Arthun/Thar Jackpot Series dates are Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and 13 at the Arthun Barn, Gillette, Wyo. Enter at noon, cash only, and rope at 1 p.m. Open, youth and 12 and under breakaway; open and youth tie down roping, open, jr. high and under, and high school goat tying. For more information call Emily at 406-861-2154 or Stacy at 307-660-8466.

Do It Right No Lopin’ Ropin’ will be at the Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo., Feb. 6, 9:30 a.m. It will start with the novice roping, with the open to follow. If you don’t know the ranch roping style rules and need more info, call Reo at 406-839-9395.

The last two dates for the Clayton Graham Arena round robin ropings will be Feb. 6 and 28. There’s $250 added in each, and will be held at their arena north of Baker, Mont. Breakaway entries will be 9-10 a.m., rope at 11. Team roping will have pre-entries only, at 406-853-4545 and will take the first 10 paid entries. Team roping will start no sooner than 1 p.m. Breakaway ropers can also pre-enter if they want.

The Sundance Winter Festival will be Feb. 13 at beautiful Sundance, Wyo. There are lots of fun events scheduled, but the highlight, in my opinion, is the skijoring! I’ll get more details on entries and suchlike as soon as I can. You can check out the whole event at http://www.SundanceWinterFestival.com or call 307-290-2544.

Feb. 13 and 14 will be the Shriner’s Chariot Races at Afton, Wyo. Feb. 13 will start at noon, 14th at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the gate.

The Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club buckle series has three more jackpot dates coming up. They are Feb. 27, March 27, and April 24. They will be at the Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo. The classes will be open, ranch hand, 1 and 5, and 12 and under. All classes will have a 65% payback. Practice sort dates have also been set and they are Feb. 10, 17, and 24; March 10, 17 and 24; April 7, 14 and 21. Entries for those will be 9-9:30 a.m., sort at 10 a.m. with the open. You can pre-enter at SWRSC1@gmail.com, or text 307-371-3415, you can also call that number for general information.

The Johnson County Skijoring Wars will be Feb. 27 at Buffalo, Wyo. I’ll give you more info as it becomes available. Something the horseman part of the team needs to be aware of is that the course if in a “J” shape, so the curve will be very slick. They recommend sharp shoeing for the horses to reduce the chances of falling.

Gillette College Booster Club Rodeo Banquet will be Saturday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m., at the Energy Hall, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. It will feature a prime rib dinner, live music, on-line silent auction, plus a live auction at the event.It’s $75/person. For more info, call Jessi Miller at 307-620-0034 or Anna Rorison at 307-299-4781.

There will be a Bob Welsh Barrel and Pole Clinic at the Niewohner Arena, Albion, Neb., on March 5-7. It’s $400/rider, with $150 non-refundable deposit, 10 student limit. You can audit the clinic for $250. Lunch is provided. Call 319-759-7569 to get enrolled or for questions.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Please pray for our nation, now more than ever.