Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Rest easy Painted Valley, rodeo and event series, ropings, clinics
It’s yet another breezy day here on the ridge. There’s still some snow here, but mostly where it drifted a bit. I’m glad that some of the areas that just experienced the terrible grass fires have gotten some snow. That will keep the dust from blowing at least.
The rodeo and rough stock world lost a legendary horse this past week. Vold’s great stud Painted Valley died from head injuries in a freak accident in his pen. He was nearly 20 years old but in robust health. Painted Valley had a reputation as a tough bucking horse and a great sire of the same, but was a pet to the Vold family. His legacy will live on through his offspring and he’ll not be forgotten.
Miles City Community College Winter Series has set the dates for Jan. 30, Feb. 27 and March 27 at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. Entries are on the Monday before each rodeo and can be made by calling Niki Witcher from 5-10 p.m. at 406-855-0994. For other info, call Chris at 406-855-2168. Rodeos will be at 2 p.m.
The 2021 Arthun/Thar Jackpot Series dates are Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and 13 at the Arthun Barn, Gillette, Wyo. Enter at noon, cash only, and rope at 1 p.m. Open, youth and 12 and under breakaway; open and youth tie down roping, open, jr. high and under, and high school goat tying. For more information call Emily at 406-861-2154 or Stacy at 307-660-8466.
Do It Right No Lopin’ Ropin’ will be at the Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo., Feb. 6, 9:30 a.m. It will start with the novice roping, with the open to follow. If you don’t know the ranch roping style rules and need more info, call Reo at 406-839-9395.
The last two dates for the Clayton Graham Arena round robin ropings will be Feb. 6 and 28. There’s $250 added in each, and will be held at their arena north of Baker, Mont. Breakaway entries will be 9-10 a.m., rope at 11. Team roping will have pre-entries only, at 406-853-4545 and will take the first 10 paid entries. Team roping will start no sooner than 1 p.m. Breakaway ropers can also pre-enter if they want.
The Sundance Winter Festival will be Feb. 13 at beautiful Sundance, Wyo. There are lots of fun events scheduled, but the highlight, in my opinion, is the skijoring! I’ll get more details on entries and suchlike as soon as I can. You can check out the whole event at http://www.SundanceWinterFestival.com or call 307-290-2544.
Feb. 13 and 14 will be the Shriner’s Chariot Races at Afton, Wyo. Feb. 13 will start at noon, 14th at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the gate.
The Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club buckle series has three more jackpot dates coming up. They are Feb. 27, March 27, and April 24. They will be at the Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo. The classes will be open, ranch hand, 1 and 5, and 12 and under. All classes will have a 65% payback. Practice sort dates have also been set and they are Feb. 10, 17, and 24; March 10, 17 and 24; April 7, 14 and 21. Entries for those will be 9-9:30 a.m., sort at 10 a.m. with the open. You can pre-enter at SWRSC1@gmail.com, or text 307-371-3415, you can also call that number for general information.
The Johnson County Skijoring Wars will be Feb. 27 at Buffalo, Wyo. I’ll give you more info as it becomes available. Something the horseman part of the team needs to be aware of is that the course if in a “J” shape, so the curve will be very slick. They recommend sharp shoeing for the horses to reduce the chances of falling.
Gillette College Booster Club Rodeo Banquet will be Saturday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m., at the Energy Hall, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. It will feature a prime rib dinner, live music, on-line silent auction, plus a live auction at the event.It’s $75/person. For more info, call Jessi Miller at 307-620-0034 or Anna Rorison at 307-299-4781.
There will be a Bob Welsh Barrel and Pole Clinic at the Niewohner Arena, Albion, Neb., on March 5-7. It’s $400/rider, with $150 non-refundable deposit, 10 student limit. You can audit the clinic for $250. Lunch is provided. Call 319-759-7569 to get enrolled or for questions.
Well, that’s my circle for another week. Please pray for our nation, now more than ever.
> NRCHA All Around Show, Jan. 23-27, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> AQHA Winter Classic Horse Show, Jan. 23-28, J.Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, Jan. 24 and 31, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Best of the West Roping Futurity, Jan. 24-26, J.Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> M & M Equine LLC Winter Barrel Series, Jan 29, Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.
> Merck Stray Gathering, Jan. 29 7 p.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> BHSS Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Bull Riding, Jan. 29 7:30 p.m., Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> Triple R Tack Dummy Roping, Jan. 29-30, Triple R Tack, Rapid City, S.D.
> BHSS Cowboy Mounted Shooting Shootout, Jan. 29-30, Civic Center Arena, Rapid City, S.D.
> MCCC Winter Series, Jan. 30, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.
> Arthun/Thar Jackpot Series, Jan. 30, Arthun Barn, Gillette, Wyo.
> Wild Costume Bronc Ride, Jan. 30, 6 p.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> Gillette Skijor Derby, Jan. 30, 10 a.m., Gillette, Wyo.
> BHSS Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Saddle Bronc Match, Jan. 30 7:30 p.m., Civic Center, R.C., S.D.
> Miles City Community College Winter Series Rodeo, Jan. 30, Ag. Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> BHSS Rodeo Rapid City 20X High School Showcase Rodeo, Jan. 31, Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> Broncs To Breakfast, Feb. 3 8 a.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> BHBA Super Stakes Bucking Horse Futurity, Feb. 3, J.Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> BHSS Bucking Horse and Bull Sale, Feb. 5, Civic Center Arena, Rapid City, S.D.
> Triple R Tack Dummy Roping, Feb. 5-6, Triple R Tack, Rapid City, S.D.
> Ranch Sorting Practice and Sort, Feb. 5 and 6, respectively, Y3 Arena, Kimball, Neb.
> Clayton Graham Arena Breakaway and Team Roping, Feb. 6, Baker, Mont.
> Do It Right No Lopin’ Ropin’, Feb. 6, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo.
> Arthun/Thar Jackpot Series, Feb. 6, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Team Branding Roping Series, Feb. 6, Thermopolis, Wyo.
> 6th Annual Battle of the Scholars School, Feb. 6-7, MCC Ag Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> Camp Crook Roping Club Meeting, Feb. 6, Tam’s Corner Bar, Camp Crook, S.D.
> Samantha Flannery Barrel Pattern Preparation Clinic, Feb. 12, McCook, Neb.
> M & M Equine LLC Winter Barrel Series, Feb. 12 and 26, Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.
> Sundance Winter Festival Skijoring, Feb. 13, Sundance, Wyo.
> Arthun/Thar Jackpot Series, Feb. 13, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Presho Livestock Horse Sale, Feb. 13, Presho, S.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, Feb. 13, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Shriner’s Chariot Races, Feb. 13, noon, and Feb. 14, 4 p.m., Afton, Wyo.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, Feb. 14 and 28, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Forner Park Thoroughbred Race Meet, Feb. 19-May 1, Grand Island, Neb.
> 3 Man Team Doctoring, Feb. 20, 9 a.m., Snowy Range Equestrian Center, Laramie, Wyo.
> Kevin Vesey Working Cowhorse and Horsemanship Clinic, Feb. 20, Menoken, N.D.
> 3 Person Ranch Doctoring/Roping, Feb. 20, Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch Arena, Billings, Mont.
> RESCHEDULED: Thar’s Ranch Sorting/RSNC Wyo. Finals, Feb. 21-22, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo
> MCC Pioneer Winter Series Rodeo, Feb. 27, MCC Ag Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> 1st Annual Johnson County Skijor Wars, Feb. 27, Buffalo, Wyo.
> Gillette College Booster Club Rodeo Banquet, Feb. 27, Energy Hall, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club Jackpot, Feb. 27, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> MCCC Winter Series, Feb. 27, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.
> Clayton Graham Arena Breakaway and Team Roping, Feb. 28, Baker, Mont.
> Bob Welsh Barrel and Pole Clinic, Mar. 5-7, Neiwohner Arena, Albion, Neb.
> The American Rodeo, Mar. 6-7, AT & T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, Mar. 7, 21 and 28, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> ARP Spring Fling Barrel Race, Mar. 12-14, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Presho Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, March 13, Presho, S.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, March 13, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, March 13, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
> Joe Beaver Tie Down Roping Clinic, Mar. 18-19, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.
> Joe Beaver Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 20-21, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.
> Bobby Harris Team Roping Clinic, Mar. 20-21, Wyo. State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo.
> 29th Annual Hollers/Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 26-28, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Stuart Dominguez Memorial Bull Riding, Mar. 27, Cody Stampede Grounds, Cody, Wyo.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club, Mar. 27, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
>MCCC Winter Series, March 27, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.
> MCC Pioneer Winter Series Rodeo, March 27, MCC Ag Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> 29th Annual Hollers/Golliher Breakaway Clinic, April 1-3, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, April 10, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Bobby Harris Breakaway Clinic, April 10-11, Lutter Barn, Zell, S.D.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, April 11 and 25, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, April 17, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club Jackpot, April 24, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> Kirk Hall Reined Cowhorse Clinic, April 24-25, Thermopolis, Wyo.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, May 9, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Buck Branneman Horsemanship and Ranch Roping Clinic,May 28-30, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish,SD
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User