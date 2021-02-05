PLC Debuts New Policy Committee Structure And Leadership
WASHINGTON (Feb. 2, 2021) – The Public Lands Council (PLC) today announced a new policy committee structure for public lands ranchers to develop and shape policy. The announcement also includes identification of new Chairs and Vice Chairs who will be vital to advancing policy for public lands ranchers in Washington, D.C.
“PLC has always been known for advancing creative policy solutions to difficult and complex problems. With this newly assembled committee leadership team, we have over 200 years of collective public lands management and policymaking experience, with everyone ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work,” said PLC President Niels Hansen. “Our team is dedicated to highlighting the heritage and long history of strong stewardship of public lands ranchers, while also working for a strong future for the next generation of livestock producers,”
Grazing
Chair: Matt McElligott – Oregon
Vice Chair: Dan Anderson – South Dakota
Wildlife
Chair: Robbie LeValley – Colorado
Vice Chair: Jordan Willis – Utah
Multiple Use
Chair: Dr. J.J. Goicoechea – Nevada
Vice Chair: Tim Canterbury – Colorado
Industry Issues
Chair: Shaun Sims – Wyoming
Ecosystem & Environment
Chair: Dr. Dave Daley – California
Vice Chair: Darcy Helmick – Idaho
“I want to thank each and every PLC leader and state affiliate for volunteering their valuable time. Time spent on calls and in meetings could be spent on their operations and with their families, so I am thankful they choose to spend their time in pursuit of a stronger future for our precious natural resources and our way of life. I am certain they will continue to be strong, creative, and dedicated leaders in the years to come.”
–Public Lands Council
