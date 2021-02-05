PLC Debuts New Policy Committee Structure And Leadership

WASHINGTON (Feb. 2, 2021) – The Public Lands Council (PLC) today announced a new policy committee structure for public lands ranchers to develop and shape policy. The announcement also includes identification of new Chairs and Vice Chairs who will be vital to advancing policy for public lands ranchers in Washington, D.C.

“PLC has always been known for advancing creative policy solutions to difficult and complex problems. With this newly assembled committee leadership team, we have over 200 years of collective public lands management and policymaking experience, with everyone ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work,” said PLC President Niels Hansen. “Our team is dedicated to highlighting the heritage and long history of strong stewardship of public lands ranchers, while also working for a strong future for the next generation of livestock producers,”

Grazing

Chair: Matt McElligott – Oregon

Vice Chair: Dan Anderson – South Dakota

Wildlife

Chair: Robbie LeValley – Colorado

Vice Chair: Jordan Willis – Utah

Multiple Use

Chair: Dr. J.J. Goicoechea – Nevada

Vice Chair: Tim Canterbury – Colorado

Industry Issues

Chair: Shaun Sims – Wyoming

Ecosystem & Environment

Chair: Dr. Dave Daley – California

Vice Chair: Darcy Helmick – Idaho

“I want to thank each and every PLC leader and state affiliate for volunteering their valuable time. Time spent on calls and in meetings could be spent on their operations and with their families, so I am thankful they choose to spend their time in pursuit of a stronger future for our precious natural resources and our way of life. I am certain they will continue to be strong, creative, and dedicated leaders in the years to come.”

–Public Lands Council