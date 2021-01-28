PLC Welcomes Opportunity To Show Biden Administration, Ranchers Are The Original Conservationists

WASHINGTON (Jan. 27, 2021) – The Public Lands Council (PLC) Executive Director Kaitlynn Glover, today released the following statement in response to the Biden Administration issuing executive orders that involve climate change and land conservation:

“Public lands ranchers truly are the original conservationists and their carefully-managed grazing programs are designed to facilitate healthy cattle and sheep, while also supporting sustained landscape health. As the Biden Administration develops a plan to achieve their goal of conserving 30 percent of our lands and oceans by 2030, we look forward to working with them to ensure these conservation efforts recognize the immense existing contributions of federal lands ranchers. PLC will continue to advocate for conservation policy that takes a comprehensive view of Western natural resource issues. We appreciate the administration’s outreach and look forward to showing them that conservation can only be achieved by working with ranchers who already protect America’s natural resources.”

