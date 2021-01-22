Reg Phillips elected to WSGLT Board of Directors

January 22, 2021 – The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust (WSGLT) announced today that Reg Phillips has been elected to the WSGLT Board of Directors.

A Dubois resident, Reg is the Ranch Manager for Diamond D Cattle Co. and the Property Manager for Wind River Land and Building Company. He is also the Chairman of Dubois-Crowheart Conservation District and an Area 4 Board Member for the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts. His extensive leadership background also includes being Region 4 Vice-President for the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, sitting on the board of the Central Wyoming College Foundation, and being an Agricultural Representative for Fremont County Public Land Initiative. A full list of Reg’s leadership roles can be found on our website at http://www.wsgalt.org/board.

“Listening, courtesy, and a large dose of common sense go a long way towards getting the job done,” he said. We look forward to having Reg’s down-to-earth perspective on our board as we work to conserve Wyoming’s agricultural lands.

Members of the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing the organization’s mission, determining strategic direction, setting policies to carry out the mission, and oversight of the organization’s finances.

–Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust