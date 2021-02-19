SD Legislature Approves COOL Resolution

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is proud to report Senate Concurrent Resolution 604, “A Resolution to Support Trade Negotiations to Remove Barriers to Country of Origin Labeling” has unanimously passed both chambers of the 96th South Dakota Legislature.

“We would like to thank State Senator Gary Cammack of District 29 for working with us on this issue and for being the prime sponsor of the resolution.” Said SDSGA President Scott Edoff. This resolution updated a similar resolution from previous sessions to be more pertinent to the current and future U.S. Administrations.

“Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling has been, and will continue to be, one of our top priorities.” Said SDSGA Executive Director James Halverson. “We will continue to lead the fight for this common-sense legislation that stands to benefit producers and consumers alike. People have a right to know where their food comes from and right now that is not happening,” he added.

“I appreciate Senator Cammack’s leadership on this important issue and thank all of the sponsors. Once again, I’m happy to deliver this message to the President.” Commented U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) “Based on what we’re seeing in the cattle market today – I support Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling for beef. As policy makers, we should support American producers and join in urging the Biden Administration to renegotiate trade deals that have put American beef and producers at a competitive disadvantage. Additionally, American consumers have a right to know where their food is coming from. It’s imperative that we keep pushing this issue.” He added.

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association